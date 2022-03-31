Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $345,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

CHDN opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

