Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.93. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chuy’s by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

