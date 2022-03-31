Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 860,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR remained flat at $$3.67 on Thursday. 13,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,003. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

