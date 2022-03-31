CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CINT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 76,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38. CI&T has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

