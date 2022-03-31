Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

VCISY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,110. Vinci has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

