Citigroup Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $45.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $3,074,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

