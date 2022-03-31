Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.