Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 1,618,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,551. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.