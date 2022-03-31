CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Down 30.2% in March

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $108,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

