Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 7.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 102,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,425,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 287,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 46,020 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,197 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

