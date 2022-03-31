Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $149.25.

CLX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.11. 19,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,502. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

