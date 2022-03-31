CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
NYSE CNA opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CNA Financial (Get Rating)
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
