CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

