Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.
CODX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of CODX opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -2.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
