Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $491.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.77. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

