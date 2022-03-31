Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after buying an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,413,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

