CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Issues Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of CWBR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,739. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.
About CohBar (Get Rating)
CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
