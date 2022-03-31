CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Issues Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of CWBR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,739. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

