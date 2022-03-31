Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $27.75.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.