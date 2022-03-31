Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of RNP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 139,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,108. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

