Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

NYSE CL traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,571,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

