Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $56.32.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares in the last quarter.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.