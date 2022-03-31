Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

