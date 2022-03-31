Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $41.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CMC stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,010,000 after buying an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

