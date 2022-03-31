CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Up 7.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 14,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,129,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

