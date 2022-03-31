Community Bank N.A. Acquires 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK opened at $165.85 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

