Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

