Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,565 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

