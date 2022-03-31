Community Bank N.A. Sells 595 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

