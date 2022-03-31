Community Bank N.A. Takes $798,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,322,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,581 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,139,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 742.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 128,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

EMXC opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $63.74.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.