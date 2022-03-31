Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to report $23.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.51 million to $24.64 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $21.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,744. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

