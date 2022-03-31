Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.62

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 2750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.98.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
