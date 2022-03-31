Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.62

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 2750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after acquiring an additional 996,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 117.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 884,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

