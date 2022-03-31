Comparing Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.33% 0.32% Cullen/Frost Bankers 31.75% 10.50% 0.94%

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.23 $2.06 billion $1.15 7.61 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 6.50 $443.08 million $6.76 20.96

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88 Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 3 1 0 1.83

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $133.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.76%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Danske Bank A/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products. Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services. Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services. The company was founded by Thomas Claiborne Frost in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.