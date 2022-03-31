Comparing Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91% Dime Community Bancshares 24.37% 14.31% 1.23%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trustmark and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Trustmark.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Trustmark pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 2.80 $147.37 million $2.34 13.15 Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.21 $104.00 million $2.25 15.35

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Trustmark on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

