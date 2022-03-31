Comparing Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) & bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and bpost NV/SA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford Aktiengesellschaft $131.44 million 0.37 -$30.41 million N/A N/A bpost NV/SA $4.96 billion 0.28 -$22.05 million $0.08 86.26

bpost NV/SA has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA 0.38% 2.28% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and bpost NV/SA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A bpost NV/SA 0 5 1 0 2.17

bpost NV/SA has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.64%. Given bpost NV/SA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bpost NV/SA is more favorable than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost NV/SA beats Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips. The company's ready-to-wear products include pullovers, dresses, skirts, and trousers; accessories comprise scarves and bracelets; and beachwear products include swimbodies and bikinis. It also offers bodysuits and close-fitting knitwear, such as tops and shirts. The company sells its products through boutiques, concession shop-in-shops, online business, factory outlets, department stores, specialist retail stores, and private label. As of December 31, 2020, it had 240 monobrand points of sales, which include 103 boutiques, 57 concession shop-in-shops, and 21 factory outlets owned by the company; partners-operated boutiques; and approximately 3,000 other distribution partners. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited.

About bpost NV/SA (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. bpost NV/SA was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

