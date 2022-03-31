Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.