Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Down to $196.75

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $196.75, but opened at $176.30. Concentrix shares last traded at $176.30, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.81.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

