Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $439.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

