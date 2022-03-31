Conning Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allstate by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.