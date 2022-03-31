Conning Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 259,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

