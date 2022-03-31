Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $753.81 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

