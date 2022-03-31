Conning Inc. Sells 185 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.79.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

