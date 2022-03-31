Conning Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $338.32 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $295.63 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.39.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

