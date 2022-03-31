Conning Inc. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

