Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Conn’s by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Conn’s by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Conn’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.