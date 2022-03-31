ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,063,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

