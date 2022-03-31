CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $37.79

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.79, but opened at $36.51. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 3,716 shares.
A number of analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 174,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
