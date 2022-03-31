CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $37.79

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.79, but opened at $36.51. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 3,716 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 174,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.