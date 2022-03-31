Contrasting Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) & Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.01 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -77.40

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -97.64% -47.41% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Risk & Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.34%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $62.87, indicating a potential upside of 103.06%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Sunrun.

Summary

Sunrun beats Enovix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

