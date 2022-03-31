Contrasting ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZaZa Energy and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy 18.34% 10.23% 6.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZaZa Energy and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $169.05 million 1.64 $40.34 million $0.56 6.75

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

