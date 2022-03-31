ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTEC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,722.56).

CTEC stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The company had a trading volume of 5,766,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,016. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

