Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.00.

Shares of COO opened at $421.40 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

